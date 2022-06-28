LIBERTY — Historic Downtown Liberty, Inc. has been designated as an accredited Main Street America program for meeting "rigorous performance standards," according to a release.
Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to "recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street approach."
“During another incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of their communities. I am inspired by their ... innovative solutions to drive essential local recovery efforts, support small businesses and nurture vibrant downtown districts," said Patrice Frey, president of Main Street America.
In 2021, Main Street America programs generated $5.76 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 6,601 net new businesses, generated 30,402 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,595 historic buildings and leveraged 1,427,729 volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support their operations, it generated $19.34 of new investment back into Main Street communities.
The HDLI performance is annually evaluated by Missouri Main Street Connection, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify local programs that meet rigorous national performance standards. Executive Director Danelle O'Connell leads HDLI.
"Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building meaningful and sustainable revitalization programs and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, supporting small and locally owned businesses and actively preserving historic places, spaces and cultural assets," states the release.
