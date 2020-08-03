LIBERTY — Historic Downtown Liberty Inc. seeks volunteers that group, aimed at promoting and supporting local businesses in downtown Liberty, can reach out to via a group email when an event or task comes up and requires help.
Examples of volunteer opportunities are vast, ranging from delivering cases of wine for a tasting event, putting up and breaking down tents, directing traffic during a car parade, acting as Santa or one of Santa’s elves during holiday events, running the welcome booth at the Farmers’ Market, spraying weeds and other tasks geared toward downtown beautification or tie-dying bags for a merchandising push.
To volunteer, call executive assistant Nancee Wilk at 781-3575. For other HDLI information, visit HistoricDowntownLiberty.org.
