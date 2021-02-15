HDLI's Wine About Winter deadline Wednesday

LIBERTY — It's time for Historic Downtown Liberty Inc.'s Let's Wine About Winter. However, COVID-19 has altered the way the wine tasting and shopping event will take place this year.
Rather than have vendors set up tasting stops at local retailers around the downtown Square as in years past, with their ticket price this year, participants will receive two bottles of wine, two HDLI wine glasses, an HDLI wine carrying bag and coupons to be redeemed at businesses in downtown Liberty.
Wine choices are chardonnay, moscato, pinot noir, red blend, pinot grigio, cabernet sauvignon and rose. Wine and goodies can be picked up Feb. 25 to 27. Participants must select the day they will pick the wine up during purchasing.
"You will receive an email confirming your purchase and directing you to which participating downtown shop you will be able to pick up your wine on the day that you chose," states a release.
The deadline for purchasing tickets is noon Wednesday, Feb. 17, at historicdowntownliberty.org.
