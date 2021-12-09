Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services urges Missourians to stick it to the flu this season by getting vaccinated.
Although overall flu activity remains low, positive cases in Missouri are picking up, states a release from the state health department.
"Flu vaccination is particularly important for people who are at higher risk of developing serious flu complications, including children age 5 and under, adults older than 65, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems or chronic medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease."
“We know flu season typically peaks in the month of February, so there’s still time to benefit from vaccination,” said Donald Kauerauf, DHSS director. “Although last winter’s flu season was very low in activity, it’s important to remember that our immunity from the flu decreases over time. That means many people may have reduced immunity to flu this season and it is incredibly important this year for you and your family to take the step to get vaccinated for the flu.”
Flu viruses constantly change and protection from vaccination decreases over time. As we celebrate this holiday season, DHSS and other public health experts are concerned about the potential for reduced immunity in people who are already at higher risk of developing serious flu complications, especially those with the chronic health conditions listed above.
"In past flu seasons, 9nine out of 10 adults hospitalized for flu had at least one underlying medical condition," states the release.
Flu can be very serious. Nearly every year in the United States, millions of people get the flu, hundreds of thousands are hospitalized and thousands die from flu-related illnesses, according to records from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"The most common symptoms of flu are fever, cough, and sore throat. Symptoms can also include body aches, headaches, chills, runny nose and fatigue," states the release.
Nationally and in Missouri, flu activity during the 2020-21 season was low, likely because of COVID-19 prevention measures, states the Missouri health department. In the first eight weeks of surveillance for the 2021-22 flu season, Missouri has reported 853 positive influenza cases (597 influenza A, 242 influenza B and 14 untyped) and one death using data collected through Nov. 27, 2021.
"Missouri’s flu trends remain consistent with what is being reported nationally: influenza activity remains low with a slight increase in the number of cases reported compared to previous weeks," states the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.