CLAY COUNTY — Infectious disease experts worry holiday travel may lead to a surge in COVID-19 cases as airports across the U.S. are seeing its highest numbers of travelers since the pandemic began in March.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, warned earlier this week that the U.S. could experience a “surge upon a surge” of COVID-19 in the weeks after Thanksgiving as more than 900,000 daily travelers, according to Transportation Security Administration, passed through airports across the nation for the seven days around Thanksgiving.
While the number of travelers spiked for the year around the Thanksgiving holiday, the number of travelers this Thanksgiving was less than in 2019 when, according to Forbes magazine, 2 million-plus travelers were recorded daily during Thanksgiving week.
Local impact
At Kansas City International Airport this year, while travel was slower this holiday week compared to years past, the Kansas City Aviation Department reported more travelers than in previous months this year. The aviation department estimated nearly 180,000 passengers would travel in and out of Kansas City International Airport during the 12-day Thanksgiving season — a 55% decrease from 2019. However, the day before Thanksgiving marked the first time Kansas City International had seen more than 200 flights since March.
While it may be weeks before statistics show how Thanksgiving travel impacted local COVID-19 case counts in Clay County Public Health Center’s reporting jurisdiction, experts there say holidays like Thanksgiving and those still to come the rest of this year include situations known for spreading the virus and should be avoided or limited.
“We were concerned about Thanksgiving. We see a lot of factors with gatherings like typical, traditional Thanksgiving gatherings that are ways we know COVID-19 can easily spread. Those are indoor gatherings, people not using masks, … sitting in close proximity, poor ventilation if you’re inside, there’s lots of different factors,” said public health spokesman Kelsey Neth.
If people did travel for Thanksgiving and/or participate in behaviors like family gatherings considered “high risk” or plan to travel to family gatherings for winter holidays, CCPHC recommends people quarantine for two weeks after travel.
“If there was a lot of potential for exposure, we are asking them to quarantine for that 14 days as a precautionary measure, but not to necessarily get tested right away,” said Neth. “Obviously, if someone is experiencing symptoms, they should seek out a medical provider and testing, but we are not saying everyone that traveled should immediately go out and get tested.”
When to get tested
Neth said there are misunderstandings circulating as to when people should get tested. While nasal swab tests are accurate at detecting the presence of the virus, optimal test times can vary.
“If you are symptomatic, if you get a test two to three days after symptoms start, that is typically going to yield the most accurate results. Now, the PCR test (the nasal swab test that detects the presence of the virus rather than the presence of the body’s immune response or antibodies) is an accurate test, but the two to three days is the optimal time if you are symptomatic.”
If someone does not have symptoms but participated in an event that was high risk or if a person was potentially exposed, testing after seven days of the potential exposure is the optimum time for the most accurate result, said Neth.
With a virus incubation period of 14 days and test turnaround time of two to five days for those utilizing CCPHC testing services and up to a week using other testing sources, once a person is tested, the key is to quarantine until results are given, said the public health spokesman.
Spread prevention & contact tracing
“In terms of people using testing as a preventative measure, that is available to people, but you have to use it in the right way for it to be effective. … If you are going to use it as a preventative measure, you need to get the test and then, no matter what situation you are in, quarantine until you get your results,” said Neth. “If you get a test a week before you go get on a flight and you don’t take precautions in between, then you can get a negative result, but you could have picked it up at the grocery store three days later before your trip.”
As of Monday, Nov. 30, more than 29,000 PCR tests and more than 1,300 antibody tests have been performed in Clay County Public Health’s reporting jurisdiction, which includes all of Clay County except the portion of Kansas City in county limits. Of those tests, nearly 15% of PCR tests are positive, showing current infections, and nearly 2% of antibody tests are positive, showing the person was infected in the past. The active positivity rate in November was the highest since testing began in the spring.
As of Monday, Nov. 30, the number of total cases to date in Clay County, including those in Kansas City reported by Kansas City Health Department, topped 9,000 with 129 deaths. Of the totals, 4,921 cases and 66 deaths are in CCPHC’s reporting jurisdiction. According to CCPHC’s virus dashboard accessed through www.clayhealth.com, the biggest source of community spread is outbreaks in commercial or retail businesses followed by congregate living facilities. Of the CCPHC case totals, according to the dashboard, more than 3,100 have been released from isolation with 1,713 still actively isolated and 109 actively in hospital care.
If someone needs testing, Neth said it’s a good idea to think about where the person has been or who he or she has been around in the event of a positive result as it aids contact tracing and notification of those who potentially were exposed. Clay County Public Health Center’s testing site in Liberty has moved to the new Hospital Valley location at 556 Rush Creek Parkway in Liberty off Glenn Hendren Drive near Liberty Hospital. Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available there for Clay County residents. For details on how to schedule an appointment, visit https://www.clayhealth.com/300/CCPHC-Test-Site---Liberty.
Currently, according to the county health center dashboard, hospitals and public health are operating over capacity in terms of staffing, supplies and testing.
“If you have recently received a positive COVID-19 test result, you may be contacted by the health department for contact tracing but it is not guaranteed at this time. Due to the increase of positive COVID-19 cases in Clay County, case follow-up and contact tracing has reached a seven-day delay. As case counts continue to increase, further delays are anticipated,” states a CCPHC release from the week of Thanksgiving.
If someone tests positive, guidance for isolating and when isolation can discontinue can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/quarantine.html.
