LIBERTY — Heartland Tree Alliance offers a free two-hour course on basic tree pruning skills for shade and ornamental trees on Oct. 17 at Stocksdale Park, 901 S. La Frenz Road.
Participants will learn through instruction and demonstration about proper pruning tools, basic tree biology, types of pruning cuts, and how to make a proper cut. Fruit trees will not be discussed.
Along with the proper care and maintenance, city code will also be discussed including that tree limbs overhanging a sidewalk need to allow for 8 feet of clearance and tree limbs overhanging the street need to provide 12 feet of clearance.
Space in the pruning class is limited. Register online at bridgingthegap.org/events/.
