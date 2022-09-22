Houseplants.jpg

It's vital that people with houseplants do not overlook the need to keep houseplants going strong as fall gives way to winter.

 Metro Creative

Many families add houseplants as part of the home decor, but what happens as the weather starts getting cooler?

As fall gradually gives way to winter, gardeners expend ample energy preparing their flowers and plants for the months ahead. Plants may be pruned to increase the likelihood that they will return in full bloom come the spring, while lawns may be aerated so cool-season grasses can get the nutrients, water and oxygen they need when the temperatures dip. But what about houseplants? Do indoor houseplants need the same type of pre-winter TLC that outdoor plants need before winter arrives?

