Helzberg offers in-store wedding ceremonies

KANSAS CITY NORTH — According to Wedding Wire website, 40% of engagements occur between Thanksgiving and Valentine’s Day. While engagements are still occurring, wedding planning has been slowed as couples are trying to determine when they might get married in light of COVID-19.
Many couples have postponed weddings while others are moving ahead in creative ways. One way is Helzberg Diamonds’ “Hitched at Helzberg,” where at least one person in each store is ordained to perform ceremonies in the store.
“This opportunity is a much nicer environment than the courthouse,” said Lauren Gravelyn, assistant manager of the Helzberg location near Liberty at 9300 NE Barry Road. “It’s sort of fun because we get to often see that first moment as one individual is purchasing a ring or a couple comes in for that engagement ring.”
Gravelyn, who has been with Helzberg for more than three years, said was one of the first people ordained in the business.
“It’s a cool idea,” she said. “We have customers who come in for those special moments. In thinking about these, we know that jewelry has meaning to those significant moments.”
Gravelyn was able to offer an in-store wedding on Halloween.
“There are some people who don’t want to go the courthouse or the justice of the peace is not doing weddings that day,” she said. “I was able to get to know the two people and perform a short, sweet and intimate service. They wanted a more casual event.”
Overall, Helzberg has done more than 100 ceremonies.
Gravelyn said the service is nondenominational and Helzberg helped staff get ordained.
“Even during these times, we welcome people to come in,” she said. “You don’t have to purchase anything here. We want to offer a service to the community. We do request scheduling an appointment so a couple can come in for an earlier discussion. I really like giving people the opportunity and a creative solution within a creative and safe environment.”
Helzberg’s Vice President of Store Operations Wendy Gibbone said “Hitched at Helzberg” proves the company is there to provide services.
“We believe we will be offering this as long as they are asking,” she said. “It has brought in an offering in a time when people have had to cancel or postpone their wedding ceremony.”
Gibbone, like Gravelyn, appreciates the relationships built from courtships, engagements, anniversaries and more.
“It’s almost appropriate that we are there for their wedding,” Gibbone said. “We just ask that people call ahead, follow the state laws to make it official and tailor the event to what they are envisioning. We know many folks intended to get married in 2020 and they don’t have to put their love on hold.”
With Valentine’s Day, love is in the air,” Gibbone said.
“It’s an intimate time and we can help unite couples. The more, the merrier. We are ready for them all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.