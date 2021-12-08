LIBERTY — The annual Heritage Holiday Mart is back and will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Heritage Middle School, 600 W. Kansas St. in Liberty.
Along with close to 100 vendors that include authors, jewelry makers and clothing retailers, there will be indoor activities such as a holiday selfie spot, student council gift wrap station, visit from Santa from 1 to 3 p.m. and 50/50 raffle. String and band students will also be playing in hallways, offering holiday classics.
Parking is limited so organizers recommend carpooling. Patrons and shoppers are also asked to wear masks during the event.
Heritage Holiday Mart is a PTSA fundraising event for HMS that fund things like field trips, meals during conference week and T-shirts for bus drivers.
