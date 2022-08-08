stock_weedkiller
Metro Creative

Liberty residents can safely dispose of household hazardous waste through free mobile collection events hosted by the Regional Household Hazardous Waste Collection Program.

The next mobile collection event is slated for 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 13 at Happy Rock Park, North 76th Street and North Antioch, Gladstone. The collection will run until noon or until the trucks are full.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.