Liberty residents can safely dispose of household hazardous waste through free mobile collection events hosted by the Regional Household Hazardous Waste Collection Program.
The next mobile collection event is slated for 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 13 at Happy Rock Park, North 76th Street and North Antioch, Gladstone. The collection will run until noon or until the trucks are full.
The Regional HHW Collection Program provides convenient access to proper HHW disposal for all residents living in the MARC Solid Waste Management District, which encompasses Cass, Clay, Jackson, Platte and Ray counties in Missouri.
Because Liberty is a member of the regional program, Liberty residents can take HHW products free of charge to collection facilities in Kansas City, Missouri and Lee's Summit, Missouri, or to any of the regional collection events held throughout the year. Proof of residency is required.
The September event will be Sept. 10 at the Liberty Public Schools Support Services, 801 Kent St., Liberty.
Household hazardous waste is hazardous waste generated by residents at their home. It is any product with DANGER, WARNING or CAUTION printed on the label. HHW includes products such as paint, automotive fluids, cleaners, lawn and garden products, bug sprays, fluorescent light bulbs, batteries and nail polish. These hazardous products are usually kept in the garage, under the sink or in a bathroom cabinet.
