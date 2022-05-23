As Memorial Day nears, the Missouri Highway Patrol has again released a statement encouraging safety on the roadways and on the state's lakes and rivers.
According to the Patrol, drivers and boat operators are reminded to follow all Missouri’s laws and be courteous. Wear a seat belt when traveling in a vehicle and wear a life jacket when near, on, or in the water.
This year's Memorial Day holiday counting period begins at 6 p.m., Friday, May 27, and ends at 11:59 p.m., Monday, May 30.
The Patrol will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort) during Memorial Day weekend. Troopers will focus their attention on hazardous moving violations, speed violations, and impaired drivers. Every available trooper will be on the road enforcing traffic laws and assisting motorists.
Over the 2021 Memorial Day holiday weekend, 10 people died and 442 were injured in 1,017 traffic crashes. The Memorial Day weekend is also an unofficial start to the boating season. During the 2021 Memorial Day weekend, there were 12 boating crashes which included one fatality and three injuries. One person drowned over last year’s Memorial Day weekend. Last year, troopers made 57 driving while intoxicated and eight boating while intoxicated arrests.
Motorists or boaters in need of assistance or who want to report a crime should use the Highway Patrol's Emergency Assistance number 1-800-525-5555 or *55 on a cellular phone.
Motorists are encouraged to do their part to make Missouri’s roadways safer. Speed, inattention, and impaired driving are leading causes of traffic crashes.
Missouri provides a variety of opportunities for boating. Be courteous to others on the water, wear a life jacket, and obey the law regarding safe operation of a vessel and no wake zones.
