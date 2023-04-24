Hillcrest founder returns to Liberty for book-signing

LIBERTY — In the early 1970s, when the business Ben Beltzer managed was bought out and the new owner brought in his own management team, Ben and his wife Patsy Beltzer experienced first-hand the despair and hopelessness that can come from being unemployed, broke and homeless.
The First Presbyterian Church led by Julian and Mary Jane Houston rallied around the Beltzers. The Beltzers, along with Mark and Jane Lewis, Janie Burrow and later, John Hedlund, comprised the first mission group that would facilitate the vision of Hillcrest Ministries to be the hands of Christ to the homeless.
The couple had no background in housing the homeless, but decided to live their faith by establishing Hillcrest Ministries in Liberty and after months of planning and fundraising, the first three families moved into the original Hillcrest home in 1978. Hillcrest-based organizations now serve families in Clay, Platte and Jackson counties in Missouri and Wyandotte and Johnson counties in Kansas. The original Hillcrest Ministries is still serving families in Liberty and Avondale, Mo. as Hillcrest Hope.
Patsy has written a book about their experiences, "Season of God's Love for All," which she describes as "a spiritual journey that transforms suffering into hope with transitional housing for families experiencing homelessness."
She will share the book during a book signing from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Hillcrest Hope Thrift Store, 7 W. Mill St. in Liberty.
