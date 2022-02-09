LIBERTY — A major help focus for Hillcrest Hope is transitional housing. The three-month program brings in families without housing and helps them move into their own home by the end of the program.
A second program called Fresh Start kicked off at the end of 2019 and ran through 2020. However, the program was paused in 2021, said Brian Williams, Hillcrest Hope’s executive director.
“We have decided to relaunch this program as we want to help keep people in their homes,” he said. “The six-month program is designed to help people turn around the habits that may be moving them down a slippery slope. This program requires a high degree of accountability and lots of budget counseling.”
Williams said the help agency is reaching out to other groups and school districts to raise awareness of the program’s return. Currently, the program is available to those in Clay and Platte counties.
Once an applicant is chosen, the program starts with up to 100% rent/mortgage/utility assistance based on fair market rates. For the next six months, the amount decreases, Williams said, as the individual or family is working through accountability and budgeting.
“At the end of six months, we will add $500 matching to that income savings,” he said.
Currently, there are funds for 20 families to work through the Fresh Start program, Williams said.
“It’s a great number to start with,” Williams said. “We are expecting families so we could be helping several dozen including children. When parents are trying to keep a roof over their kids’ heads and food on the table, it can be stressful. Kids can feel that stress, concern and anxiety. They can go to school in a better mental state.”
According to the Center for Homeless Education, the disruptions caused by an eviction can create instability in a child’s life that interferes with education.
"Children may miss school while their parents find a new place to live or be forced to change schools altogether. Children who change schools once or more during a school year are four times more likely to be chronically absent (defined as missing at least 10% of the school year)," states the organization. "Both preeviction and post-eviction housing insecurity spurs toxic stress, leading to anxiety and other mental health harms among children."
Along with budget counseling offered locally, Williams said there is hope to see more community support.
“I could see other volunteers who want to come alongside our families. It might be a church group or another group who want to show those in the program that people care," he said.
An application for the eviction prevention program can be found online at hillcresthope.org/apply/eviction-prevention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.