LIBERTY — This year’s annual gala, a Night of Hope at Home, took on the COVID-19 twist with a virtual event. Through donors, the nonprofit reached 82% of its $90,000 goal. Executive Director Brian Williams suggested that donations can still be made.
With $90,000, the nonprofit will be able to keep 36 families in their home through Fresh Start, an eviction prevention program, and sponsor 12 apartments for a full year through Hope Essentials, the transitional housing program.
Donations can still be made at hillcresthope.org/end-homelessness/night-of-hope-at-home-giving-form/?blm_aid=4237984.
