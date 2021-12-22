LIBERTY — Hillcrest facilitates several critical functions in the Northland, said the nonprofit’s President and CEO Tom Lally.
“With our
organizational headquarters in Liberty located in Freedom House, we coordinate from this office all homeless services for the entire Hillcrest service area, which includes northwest Missouri and most of the greater Kansas City metro area,” he explained.
What does Hillcrest
KC do?
The primary role Hillcrest plays in the Northland is serving individuals, families and youth who are literally homeless — those that are living in shelters, their cars, and/or outside, Lally said.
“We partner with local landlords to identify safe, affordable housing and then work to place our (clients) into housing. With the goal of finding appropriate housing also comes with case management services providing extra support and direction. An important aspect of case management is budget counseling to help redirect and prioritize financial well-being to become self-sufficient,” he said.
In addition to direct housing and case management, Hillcrest also works with Northland social service agencies, school districts and local governmental jurisdictions to coordinate services and share resources.
“Hillcrest is very proud of our relationship with Freedom House in Liberty and the coordinated work accomplished among all the four social service agencies located at Freedom House,” he said.
What are the new programs or goals
for 2022?
“Hillcrest will continue to experience increased demands in services, especially as the eviction moratorium is lifted and more families and youth are faced with homelessness. Securing safe, affordable housing for Hillcrest clients is always a main objective. One goal for 2022 is to identify and secure additional landlords in the Northland to partner with for housing,” Lally said.
The organization is also looking to identify additional partners to provide the best services possible. Hillcrest is looking to partner with faith communities, businesses, service groups as well as individuals.
How can people help the nonprofit organization?
Lally said Hillcrest is fortunate to have great support in the Northland.
“We are so proud to be the recipient this year of the Liberty Giving Circle,” he said. “As the need for homeless services continue to grow, Hillcrest is in need of monetary support to provide direct services to assist in the Northland community. In addition to monetary support, the Northland community can support Hillcrest clients with donations of personal hygiene items and apartment furnishings. Hillcrest clients thrive when they have additional support helping with budget counseling and mentoring, so volunteers are always welcome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.