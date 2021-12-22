LIBERTY — Dianne Ferrell, one of the four co-founders of The Liberty Giving Circle, recently surprised three of the staff members of Hillcrest KC in their office at Freedom House.
Ferrell surprised Case Manager Tonya Webb, Finance Director Darnell Smith and CEO Tom Lally with a grant for $14,000.
The Liberty Giving Circle is a philanthropic group of women who each contribute $302.50 every year to fund the annual grant. Recipients must apply for the grant, and nonprofit charities with a Liberty address are eligible. Awards are determined by an online vote of Giving Circle members.
Webb, who works as a rapid rehousing youth case manager, said the Northland office handles helping youth who are homeless.
“We pay rent for 12 months and I help them get through barriers that have caused issues,” she said. “It may be transportation or finishing up an education. We want to build them up and make them more self-sufficient. That may be one-on-one work with budgeting or finding them mental health help.”
Lally said the organization receive calls from school districts about young people in need.
Webb said she can see the grant funding be used for Uber gift cards to get residents to jobs and school.
“Transportation can be a big hurdle,” she said.
Lally said he also expects part of the grant to go to other needs as well.
Ferrell told Hillcrest staff that every year, there are around 20 applications to be meticulously reviewed, but joy comes in giving the grant and bringing Christmas a little early to an area charity.
“If someone needs a pair or two of work pants or a pair of sturdy work boots, this can help them,” said Webb, who teared up at the grant funding. “This is like Christmas morning.”
