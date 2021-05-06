Today, May 6 marks the National Day of Prayer. The day is observed annually on the first Thursday in May. This day observance, designated by the United States Congress, asks people “to turn to God in prayer and meditation.”
For many, prayer is an integral part of daily life. Prayer offers a rich connection to the spiritual lives, nurturing relationships and faith. It also provides comfort in times of crisis or need.
Cities around the U.S. are marking the day. In the Northland, the Holt Ministerial Alliance, 225 Main, across from the post office will meet at noon Thursday, May 6 to mark the day.
