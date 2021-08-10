Holy Smoke BBQ Contest at end of month

LIBERTY — The deadline for barbecue teams to register to participate in the 11th annual Holy Smoke BBQ Contest is Sunday, Aug. 15.
Troy Sheeley, a member of the event organizing committee, said this year’s event is a nonsanctioned event for the Kansas City BBQ Society, but will have comparable rules that will make for a highly competitive event, he said.
“Right now, we are sitting at 18 teams from across the Kansas City area and beyond,” he said. “For planning purposes, the deadline to enter is Aug. 15. However, we’ll take walk-ins if they reach out to us ahead of time.”
The two-day event will be held Friday and Saturday, Aug. 27 and 28 on the grounds of St. James Catholic Church, 309 S. Stewart Road. This year's event will again feature live music, food trucks, inflatables, a beer garden, plus the Knights of Columbus will offer their famous pulled pork dinner.
Sales benefit the nonprofit Do-Dads group, which helps serve the needs of the St. James parish and school.
For more event details, including information on judging, team registration and pictures from past events, visit holysmokebbqcontest.com.
