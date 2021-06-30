LIBERTY — The Liberty Horseshoe Club is sponsoring a horseshoe pitching league for youth ages 8 to 18 at Stocksdale Park, 901 S. LaFrenz Road, Monday through Friday, July 5 to 9.
According to organizers, any youth across the Northland are welcome to sign up. The league meets at 9 a.m. for about two hours each morning. The initial check-in will be at Shelter No. 2.
Participant registration fees is $5 for the week. For more questions, call 419-5631.
