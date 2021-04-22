In the Northland, the Household Hazardous Waste Collection events are available to those Missouri residents who live in participating communities.
Some of the participating communities in the Northland are Gladstone, Kearney, Liberty, North Kansas City, Smithville and unincorporated Clay County. People interested in bringing items must bring identification with proof of residency.
Gladstone
The next Northland collection event will be Aug. 14 in Gladstone’s Happy Rock Park, 76th Street and North Antioch Road.
Smithville
On Sept. 11, another event will be at Smithville High School, 645 S. Commercial St.
Kearney
The final one of the year will be Nov. 13 at Mack Porter Park, 1001 N. 33 Highway, Kearney.
The event times for all these locations is 8 a.m. to noon.
Kansas City
There is also the Kansas City facility at 4707 Deramus Ave., just south of the Chouteau Bridge. This facility also accepts hazardous waste.
The hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Again, an identification to show proof of residency is required.
Accepted items include: automotive products, antifreeze, batteries, compact fluorescent lightbulbs, fertilizers, flammables, fuels, hazardous cleaners, hazardous liquids, household cleaners, lawn and garden products, paint, pesticides, photographic chemicals, pool chemicals, solvents, thinners, and used oil.
Recommendations for transporting items is to make sure the containers are sealed tightly. Bring items in their original containers inside a sturdy box. If original container is leaking or damaged, transfer product to a safe container and relabel. Don’t mix products together. Be prepared to leave these containers. Containers such as gasoline cans will not be returned at mobile events.
