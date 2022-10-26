How to confront frequent increases in costs of living

As prices continue to rise, consumers can explore various ways to stick to their spending budgets.

 Metro Creative

Prices on the majority of goods and services have increased significantly over the last year-plus. Financial analysts report that inflation has reached heights that haven’t been seen in 41 years. According to the United States Department of Labor, the consumer price index, which measures changes in how much Americans pay for good and services, rose 0.4% in September.

As prices soared, families’ budgets were being pushed. What can people do in the face of rising costs on items they need, including those who may be on fixed incomes? These suggestions may help.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.