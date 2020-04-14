Hy-Vee seeks photos to recognize hometown heroes, essential workers

As the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) continues to impact daily lives, Hy-Vee is asking essential workers across its eight-state region to submit photos of themselves doing their jobs so Hy-Vee can recognize the work they are doing every day to serve their communities, according to a company press release.
The photos will be featured on Hy-Vee’s social media platforms in a video montage as part of the company’s #HelpfulSmileStrong social media campaign and as an extension of Hy-Vee’s recent heroes ad running on TV.
From doctors and retail workers, to childcare providers and delivery drivers, Hy-Vee is encouraging individuals to submit photos of themselves at work during this time. Individuals may only submit photos of themselves, and submitted photos must not contain any other individuals with them.
Essential workers interested in participating are asked to send a photo or photos, along with their first and last name, hometown and occupation to Hy-Vee’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HyVee via Facebook Messenger. Photos will be accepted until April 20.
