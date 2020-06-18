LIBERTY — Lois Shoop, 88, and her sister, Audrey Baker, three years younger, have the distinction of being the first residents at Residences at Liberty Place, 1050 Kent St., in 2008.
For 12 years, the duo both have embraced their adopted hometown of Liberty. Shoop enjoys the Liberty Silver Center, visiting as often as she can for camaraderie and lunches. She will take the assist bus.
Shoop was born west of Blue Mound in Livingston County, about 85 minutes north of Liberty. The oldest child of Seth Minnis and Edna Wheelbarger Minnis, Shoop was joined by Baker and then little brother, Albert, eight years later.
“I remember during the early 1930s, it was dry and hot, Dad would head to Huxley, Iowa to work for a Norwegian farmer and eventually we made that move to Iowa,” she said. “My little brother was born five miles from Ames, Iowa. However, it wasn’t long before we moved to Chillicothe. My dad worked as a tenant farmer and carpenter. He would build farm and machine sheds.”
Her first school was in Jordan, Iowa and the Iowa snowstorms stick with her.
In her apartment, Shoop has a sewing machine in the spare room. While her mother and grandmother made sure she learned to sew, Shoop preferred being a tomboy.
“I was probably 7 or 8 and my dad would tie a tea towel around me and the tractor seat,” said Shoop, smiling, “and I would drive the tractor. I would help with moving hay. I was outside all the time.”
During a brief visit from her sister, Baker said she can confirm her elder sister’s tomboy nature.
“I tired,” Baker said. “Dad told me I wasn’t made for it. I was more the houseplant.”
Even the chance to drive her father’s 1936 Chevy didn’t deter Shoop.
“I learned to drive a stick shift and clutch,” she said. “I was again around 12 years old. I was fortunate being long-legged.”
In high school, she played basketball and volleyball. She got her first job at the dime store, where she served as a clerk behind dishes and pots and pans.
“Sometimes I would be moved upfront by the candy counter,” she said.
After a three-month courtship, Shoop married Warren Shoop and moved to the family dairy farm four miles north of Meadville.
“In almost 25 years, we only took off three weekends,” she said. “While we had a mechanized milking system, strangers struggled to get the cows to milk. I believe the transport would take the mile to Chillicothe Creamery.”
During those years, Shoop continued to drive a tractor and raise a robust farm. She canned the produce and preferred to freeze sweet corn.
From the marriage, the couple had Joyce and Jerry.
“My daughter is a retired RN who gave 40 years to Liberty Hospital and my son worked on small business jets,” she said.
Now, Shoop has grandchildren and great-grandchildren with many to dote on in the area, including Kearney and Smithville.
Shoop’s strong work ethic did and she went to work for the postal service, starting in Chillicothe and then moving to Shawnee Mission in 1974 for 10 years.
“I worked as a distribution clerk and worked at night,” she said. “I would sort the mail for the carriers. I loved it. I spent 18 years on the night shift. In 1983, I headed back to Chillicothe to take care of my mother and retired in 1993.”
During her time as a caregiver to her mother, Shoop began exploring genealogy.
“My mother was wondering about her grandfather,” she said. “I ended up doing that research and fell in love with it. When I would travel throughout the states, I would look in phone books for familiar names. That would spur a visit to the local library or courthouse.”
In that same spare room with her sewing machines are two file cabinets full of family history and an older model computer.
“Travel has been a big part of my life,” she said. “I have traveled with my brother Al. During the years, I have taken nieces, nephews and grandchildren on trips. After being tied down to farms, cattle and other work, I have made up for it by traveling. The ladies up here on the third floor take bus tours together too.”
Shoop said she hopes to impart that common sense her parents had to the younger generation.
“I would say I want to be remembered as a kind person,” she said. “I believe people can be nice and learn to be kind to others. It’s what we were taught. Learn as much as you can. Celebrate and use that right to vote. It’s important to be helpful, but don’t worry about things. I know there are things I can’t change. I have always been that way.”
