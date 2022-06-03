According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Missouri Department of Transportation, the "100 deadliest days of summer" are designated as the days between Memorial Day and Labor Day. These days cover the summer travel season and are historically a deadly time on the nation's roadways.
Simply buckling the seat belt and ensuring passengers do the same can be the difference in remembering this summer for the good times instead of the bad.
More than 300 people lost their lives from Memorial Day to Labor Day last year. And from 2016 to 2020, unbuckled fatalities made up 64% of all highway fatalities.
Here are some notes about seat belts from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:
• They're the single most effective way to protect the driver and passengers in a crash.
• Air bags are designed to work with seat belts, not replace them.
• Fit matters – Be sure to adjust it so you can wear it correctly.
Wearing a seat belt can also protect the drivers and the passengers from unforeseen dangers, such as impaired, aggressive and distracted drivers.
Stay safe and buckle up this summer. Learn more about seat-belt safety at nhtsa.gov
