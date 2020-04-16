Insurance agent creates virtual pizza party for April 18

Residents in Kearney and Liberty are encouraged to grab a slice, gather in their living rooms and enjoy a virtual pizza party this weekend.
Daniel Lechner with Farmers Insurance of Kearney has clients all over the Northland. While stay-at-home order are in effect, Lechner, known for his energy and enthusiasm as emcee for various events, decided to bring some friends together, at least virtually, to enjoy some of that positive energy.
“I wanted to put something together for the community,” he said. “I know the cabin fever has to be bad so I wanted to give families something to do together.”
The virtual pizza party will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, April 18. There will be entertainment with Mike Van De Carr performing magic and music from CB Productions so people can have a dance party in their living rooms, Lechner said. There also will be trivia.
“I paid for 100 personal pan pizzas from J&S Pizza, to help them out even more during this time,” he said.
J&S Pizza is located at 858 S. Missouri Highway 291, Liberty.
To register and for other instructions on ordering the pizzas, visit Lechner Agency's Facebook page for the event details.
“I want people to have a good time, plain and simple,” Lechner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.