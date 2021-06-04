The Julia Bargman Hope Foundation presented a $15,000 check to St. Luke’s North Breast & Imaging Center. During the check presentation, Bargman family members and St. Luke's staff posed for a picture. From left are: Alice Newman, Sherri Holland, Bonnie Farrell, Dave Fisher, Jodi Green, Zack Bargman, Adele Ducharme, Patrick Altenhofen, Dan Malanowski and Kelsey Flynt.