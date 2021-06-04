The Julia Bargman Hope Foundation presented a $15,000 check to St. Luke’s North Breast & Imaging Center. Julia Bargman’s sister, Jodi Green, presented the check along with Julia’s mother, Bonnie Farrell; Julia’s son, Zach Bargman; and Foundation Treasurer Dave Fisher.
The donated funds were raised at the Julia’s Warriors Run for Hope 5K event, which took place Oct. 10, at Smithville High School. The run was established as a living testament to Julia and her battle against breast cancer. Julia grew up in Smithville, and with an accomplished high school career in track and field, she became a teacher and the assistant cross country coach with the Smithville School District.
To honor her memory, family and friends established The Julia Bargman Hope Foundation. This organization has raised over $156,000 since its inception. The fund has donated $95,000 to St. Luke’s North Breast & Imaging Center to support programs that provide screening, diagnostic mammograms and ultrasounds to uninsured and underinsured women living in Platte and Clay counties.
Adele Ducharme, president and CEO of St. Luke’s North, and Kelsey Flynt, a fellowship-trained breast radiologist with St. Luke’s North Breast & Imaging Center, were in attendance to receive the check.
“On behalf of the St. Luke’s North Hospital Breast & Imaging Center, we are grateful to accept this generous donation in honor of your beloved family member, Julia,” said Ducharme.
Flynt said this donation funds much-needed breast imaging for uninsured and underinsured women in the Northland.
"In addition to funding diagnostic imaging, this donation will be available to financially support patients having procedures as well. It covers all manner of percutaneous image-guided biopsies to obtain a pathologic diagnosis. Basically, what that means is I can use any modality of imaging available to me — X-ray, ultrasound or MRI — to perform a needle biopsy through the skin. Patients recover from these procedures faster than surgical biopsies and the imaging portion gives us real-time reassurance that the target was adequately sampled," she explained.
