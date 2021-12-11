Front row, from left is: Amy Brummer, Chief Nursing Officer; Adele Ducharme, CEO of Saint Luke’s north region; Bonnie Farrell; Zack Bargman; Dr. Kelsey Flynt, breast radiologist; and Tiffany Cox. Back row, from left is: Erin Parde, CFO of Saint Luke’s North; Mylinh Le, ultrasound technologist; Patrick Altenhofen, VP of hospital operations; Kelly Farrell; Hannah Hockensmith, scheduler; Cinnamon Ramsey, practice manager; Dan Malanowski, Saint Luke’s foundation development director.