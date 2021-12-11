SMITHVILLE — On Wednesday, Dec. 8, the Julia Bargman Hope Foundation presented Saint Luke’s North Hospital with a $15,000 donation from the 11th annual Julia’s Warriors Run for Hope event in October.
Saint Luke’s North Hospital Breast & Imaging Center is the largest recipient of donations from the Julia Bargman Hope Foundation, among other organizations, according to a press release. This year’s gift brings the foundation’s total support for the detection and treatment of breast cancer at Saint Luke’s North to $110,000, supporting nearly 1,000 patients to date.
During the gathering at Saint Luke’s North Hospital Breast & Imaging Center, Adele Ducharme, CEO of Saint Luke’s North Region, and Dr. Kelsey Flynt, breast radiologist at Saint Luke’s North Hospital, led with remarks expressing gratitude for the donation and its impact on women and men in the community, particularly those who are underinsured and uninsured, allowing them to get needed screenings, care, and treatment.
Julia’s Warriors Run for Hope 5K/1mile walk event was established as a living testament to Julia Bargman and her life-long battle against breast cancer. Julia grew up in Smithville, and with an accomplished high school career in track and field, she was a teacher and track-and-field coach with the Smithville School District.
