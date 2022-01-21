Cheese is one of the most commonly used foods in cooking, and there are hundreds of different kinds. Each type of cheese has its own flavor and texture, making it both delicious and versatile.
With Jan. 20 being National Cheese Lover’s Day (and let’s be honest, who doesn’t love cheese?), DelightedCooking wanted to know which cheese every state loves most.
Their analysts looked at the numbers to find every state’s favorite cheese and according to their studies, Gouda is Missouri's favorite cheese. Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and South Dakota also ranked Gouda at the top, according to their research.
Neighbors Kansas ranked Monterey Jack as the top while Iowa had cottage cheese.
Their analysts looked at Google Trends data between Jan. 14, 2021 and Jan. 14, 2022 for 15 common types of cheese: Mozzarella, Parmesan, Cheddar, Gouda, Swiss, Brie, Gruyère, Feta, Monterey Jack, Provolone, Blue cheese, Gorgonzola, Roquefort, Ricotta and Cottage cheese.
