KC Blooms Plant Boutique opens on historic Liberty Square

LIBERTY — KC Blooms Plant Boutique at 118 N. Main St. in Liberty is about more than just plants. Peeking into the window, it seems like there are plants as far as the eye can see, but stepping into the boutique, there are many treasures to explore.
“I have always been around plants,” owner Tina Dahms explained. “I was born and raised in California and my grandmother was obsessed with plants. She would talk to them. I remember her words of wisdom that everything takes love, including plants, and that is where it all started.”
During the pandemic, Dahms started collecting plants.
“I have always been a nurturer,” she said. “The plants gave me something more to take care of, and at one point, I had 350 plants in the house.”
Dahms’ nurturing nature included a day care and a short-lived cleaning business.
“I want to do something I love,” she said. “I talked to my husband about opening a small plant store. He seemed happy to get the plants out of the house.”
The first location is in Nashua, but she struggled there. A change was in order, Dahms said.Dahms said she plans to have small parties options such as birthdays and bachelorette. The partygoers may make terrariums or paint pots. Dahms has taught macramé before as well. The workshops will be at the Nashua location.
“When we first started, we were just a plant shop, but we wanted this to appeal to a wide audience. I love local shops and boutiques and I wanted to incorporate that into our shop,” she said. “We started posting about getting new vendors and looking at those that are a good fit for us. Now we carry about 50 local vendors.”
The boutique includes purses, hairbows, shirts, candles, plant accessories and jewelry.
“I love the warm feeling and personalization of all the items. You are not going to find this in every other store,” she said.
Dahms shares that she didn’t always have a green thumb.
“We offer advice to new plant parents, that is what we call them,” she said. “There are so many different plants that require different light or humidity. You can go into a black hole learning about plants. We will steer people away from plants that are hard to care for if they are a first-time plant owner. I don’t want people to be discouraged. Some plants require more knowledge.”
The boutique also includes a soil bar.
“We plan on being involved in everything and anything possible here,” she said. “We want to be part of the farmers market, but as we are still getting settled here so that will probably be next year. Next year, we plan on having a booth to sell plants and plant accessories.”Along with special events, Dahms adds her own fun with aliens and tigers.
“I love aliens. It’s a fun thought that there might be something out there,” she said. There is a large green alien that greets shoppers near the boutique. His name is Bobby Blooms, she said.
“We try to incorporate him,” she said. “He is our mascot, and he is featured on the store shirt. There are also tigers in here too to represent the jungle. A tiger is part of our logo.”
There’s a kids’ area, too.
“It’s a place to draw and play with magnets. There is a little alien that is part of the area and he is hidden every day. When kids find him, they can get a prize,” she said.
