KC Blooms Plant Boutique opens on historic Liberty Square

Tina Dahms sits in her KC Blooms Plant Boutique, surrounded by plants, tigers and an alien.

 Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY — KC Blooms Plant Boutique at 118 N. Main St. in Liberty is about more than just plants. Peeking into the window, it seems like there are plants as far as the eye can see, but stepping into the boutique, there are many treasures to explore.

KC Blooms Plant Boutique owner Tina Dahms explains not only the plants available in her Liberty store, but the many boutique items as well.

“I have always been around plants,” owner Tina Dahms explained. “I was born and raised in California and my grandmother was obsessed with plants. She would talk to them. I remember her words of wisdom that everything takes love, including plants, and that is where it all started.”

KC Blooms Plant Boutique opens on historic Liberty Square

KC Blooms Plant Boutique includes plants and plant accessories.
KC Blooms Plant Boutique opens on historic Liberty Square

Find more details about the boutique @kcbloomsplantboutique on Facebook and Instagram.
KC Blooms Plant Boutique opens on historic Liberty Square

Bobby Blooms, the boutique mascot, hangs out in front of the store.
KC Blooms Plant Boutique opens on historic Liberty Square

The kids’ area at KC Blooms Plant Boutique includes chalk and magnets for the youngest shoppers.

Community Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.