KC Parks Offers Community Gratitude Walls

The City of Kansas City, Missouri Parks and Recreation kicks off a month of Gratitude providing the Kansas City Community an opportunity to express their thankfulness on 10 community gratitude walls located throughout KC Parks. The idea is designed to give the community an opportunity to share for what they are thankful, according to a parks press release.
KC Parks Director Terry Rynard says this is a way for the community to build unity.
“This has been a very difficult year for everyone and we wanted to provide an opportunity for the community to express what they are grateful for, so our team thought up this idea and made it happen.”
Two of the 10 Gratitude walls will be up through the entire month of November and are located at in the Northland at Hodge Park at Northwest 96th Street and the north loop of Interstate 435 and the Northland Fountain, at the corner of Northeast Vivion Road and North Oak Trafficway.
