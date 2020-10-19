LIBERTY — An ensemble from the Kansas City Symphony will perform at Stocksdale Park, 901 S. La Frenz Road, Wednesday, Oct. 21.
The ensemble will begin performing at 6 p.m. and last 45 minutes to an hour. This free event is open to the public.
The event will take place in the open field to the north of the gravel parking lot. Parking is available throughout the park and staff will be on hand to assist. Bring a chair or blanket and space out at least 6 feet for social distancing. No alcohol is allowed in the park.
Selections could come from Bach's Goldberg Variations, Beethoven's String Trio in D Major and pieces from Adolphus Hailstork and Sibelius.
