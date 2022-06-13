KEARNEY — Due to the critical need for blood supply, a community blood drive will be held from noon to 5 p.m. June 24 at First Christian Church, 2151 S. Jefferson St. in Kearney.
Presenting donors will receive a pair of Royals baseball tickets for future game.
Appointments are preferred and can be booked online using group code KCT6 at savealifenow.org/group.
For medical eligibility questions, call (800) 688-0900.
