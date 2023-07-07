KEARNEY — Lucas Bosky likes a mix of LEGOs in his life. He enjoys building sets including Star Wars ships like Imperial TIE Fighters and Rebel X-Wings, but he will take a turn at original creations. That originality landed him as Kansas City’s Mini Master Model Builder.

Lucas, 7, will be heading into first grade at Dogwood Elementary this fall. However, this summer, it’s all about LEGOs.

Kearney boy competes for national LEGO title

Lucas Bosky shares the "Coral Reef Adventure" that netted him the title of Kansas City’s Mini Master Model Builder.
Kearney boy competes for national LEGO title

In his bid for the title of National Mini Master Model Builder, Lucas Bosky built the Truman Complex with GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and Kauffman Stadium.

Lucas Bosky is now competing for the title of National Mini Master Model Builder as one of 13 winners, ranging in age from 5 to 12, from various locations that submitted builds representing their hometowns. Here he explains his choice to create the Truman Complex.
Kearney boy competes for national LEGO title

Lucas Bosky enjoys creating vehicles of all sorts including this latest creation.

Community Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.