Kearney boy competes for national LEGO title

KEARNEY — Lucas Bosky likes a mix of LEGOs in his life. He enjoys building sets including Star Wars ships like Imperial TIE Fighters and Rebel X-Wings, but he will take a turn at original creations. That originality landed him as Kansas City’s Mini Master Model Builder.
Lucas, 7, will be heading into first grade at Dogwood Elementary this fall. However, this summer, it’s all about LEGOs.
His mother Clarissa Bosky saw the LEGO contest on Facebook in early May and knew her son could create a project that would get noticed.
“I figured it would be a good end-of-the-school-year project and he got to work,” she said.
Lucas knew the theme was the ocean and so he started building a “Coral Reef Adventure” out of his thousands of bricks. While the project took around three weeks to complete, Lucas is one to tinker on his work, coming back and adding various touches to the creation.
Like many LEGO builders, Lucas started on DUPLO blocks, the larger bricks when he was around the age of 1, Clarissa said. Then he quickly progressed to the LEGO bricks and asks for LEGO kits or additional bricks for birthdays and Christmases. He has even inherited LEGO bricks from his father and uncle, Matt and Mark Bosky.
Now, Lucas holds the title of Kansas City’s Mini Master Model Builder. With the title, he had to build something that represents Kansas City for the national competition. Being a sports fan, he created the Truman Complex with GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and Kauffman Stadium. The Chiefs are playing, and the Royals aren’t, but maintenance is out as well as a tailgater.
He is now competing for the title of National Mini Master Model Builder as one of 13 winners, ranging in age from 5 to 12, from various locations that submitted builds representing their hometowns. The votes will be combined with input from Master Model Builders from across all the LEGOLAND Discovery Centers across the United States.
“I like to build every day if I can. Some days it’s more than others,” Lucas said. Clarissa said she has experienced her oldest son refusing to go to bed because he is in the middle of a build.
“I couldn’t believe I won the Kansas City competition,” Lucas said. “I’m going up against older kids. It was cool that my trip to LEGOLAND Kansas City was during a time when Global Master Model Builder Alex Posta was in town.”
Clarissa said Lucas and Posta built together for three hours.
“If I won the national title, I would be so proud of my work,” Lucas said.
The reef adventure and the Truman Sports Complex are on display in the Bosky home. While the contest continues, Lucas continues to build his own creations. He is working on a plane as well as other creations.
Lucas is also excited to help welcome a new Master Model Builder to LEGOLAND Discovery Center Kansas City. On Saturday, July 15, Crown Center will be hosting “Brick Factor” — the ultimate LEGO building competition with the grand prize of a new job. Invited contestants will battle it out, head-to-head in three themed building challenges.
Voting ends at 9 a.m. Monday, July 10. To cast a vote for Lucas, head to www.facebook.com/ldckansascity then look for the featured entry that has the 13 contestants. Lucas is the young boy in a Kansas City Chiefs shirt and Royals hat and cast a vote for him.
