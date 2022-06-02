KEARNEY — Tucker Trieb, 10, is a mix of self-actualization and a manifested path thanks to the help of his parents, Kandis and Travis Trieb.
At the age of 5, Tucker liked the idea of racing and started telling everyone that he was a go-kart racer. Mom and Dad weren’t sure where this notion came from as the little boy had never raced.
Instead, they tried to put him in soccer and T-ball. While signing him up to try these sports at the beginners’ level, Tucker continued to tell everyone he raced.
“So we went to the track in Liberty,” Travis said. “In the first 10 minutes Tucker was hooked. We met some people and even bought a used go-kart.”
Initially, Travis figured his son would be satisfied playing around and enjoying what he had. About six weeks later, the family entered Tucker in his first race.
“I honestly figured we had no chance,” Travis said, who grew up racing motorcycles. “My instincts kicked in and I got out and worked with Tucker. We started knocking off seconds on laps. Eventually he was running middle of the pack.”
Kandis recalls hours practicing, three to four days a week. Some days it may be 30 minutes, or on a Saturday, four to five hours. A typical race is 20 laps around the track and Tucker found he enjoyed 52 laps for practice.
His first racing season came in 2020.
“I like the speed,” Tucker said. “I also like winning, having fun and being with my racing friends.”
Now Tucker is chasing track records. On May 22, in Garnett, Kansas, on Lake Garnett track, he set records in both classes he races. According to KC Karting Association, the record has been standing for four years. He took the win in both the Miniswift and 206 classes.
“When I race, I look at the lines I need to be in on the track and then just make sure I am moving fast,” Tucker said when asked about his racing technique. On the Kansas track, he was hitting around 60 miles per hour.
Travis said his son gets a serious look on his face and he’s all business on the track. Prior to a race, Tucker said he doesn’t eat much and always wears shorts under his racing suit.
“When I’m leading and setting track records, I am having the most fun,” Tucker said.
The boy racer is racing the Route 66 Series this summer and will travel to Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio and Illinois to race.
“My parents have been so great,” he said. “Mom helps keep us organized and Dad is the mechanic.”
Travis said he didn’t realize how much he would like go-karting.
“We are all getting excited to head to Wisconsin for the June 18 races,” he said. “We are going up early so Tucker can race in the local one and then in the Route 66. We are into this as much as Tucker is. We three get so excited to travel and share in the wins.”
As for the future, Tucker will move up to the full-sized go-karts at 13. He plans to continue racing through his school years. He will be a fifth-grader at Kearney’s Southview Elementary in the fall.
“I think I would like to be a NASCAR driver or maybe Formula 1,” he said.
