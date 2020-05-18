KEARNEY — Due to concerns over public gatherings and social distancing guidelines in light of COVID-19, Kearney city leaders decided Monday, May 18, to cancel the Kearney Amphitheater's 2020 summer concert and entertainment schedule as well as the annual July 3 fireworks celebration.
Before aldermen voted to approve the cancellation at their digitally-held Board of Aldermen meeting Monday, City Administrator Jim Eldridge told aldermen he thought canceling the events was the best option as the city and county are only recently entering the recovery phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, and having events that bring in hundreds of residents and visitors may not be in the best public interest or in alignment with Clay County Public Health Center's recommendations for public gatherings.
"We’d ask the board’s approval of this action as we need to notify our fireworks vendor and need to be confirming this action with our partners, the Kearney Lion’s Club and the Knights of Columbus," he said.
Alderman Gerri Spencer said her "heart was breaking" to make the decision, but she made the motion to cancel.
"At a time like this, patriotism is so important, but ... I would hate to put even one person at risk," Spencer said.
Aldermen used descriptors like "begrudgingly" and "sadly" before voting unanimously 4-0 to approve canceling the events.
