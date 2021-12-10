Kearney chamber gives away $1,500 for shopping local

KEARNEY — The annual Holiday Giveaway campaign from the Kearney Chamber of Commerce is wrapping up, but there is still time for shoppers to enter for a chance to win $1,500.
Anyone who has spent a combined $100 or more at participating Kearney merchants with receipts dated Nov. 15 to Dec. 15 can provides copies to the chamber for a chance to be entered into the giveaway. Every $100 spent equates to one entry. Gift card purchases do not qualify.
To turn in receipts, you can:
• upload them to the chamber website at kearneychamber.org;
• mail them to Kearney Chamber of Commerce, 455 Sam Barr Drive, Suite 103, Kearney, MO 64060;
• hand deliver to the above office location between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays;
• deposit them in the chamber drop box at the same location; or
• email them to stacie@kearneychamber.org.
Receipts must be received by midnight Dec. 15 with your name, phone number and email address. The grand prize drawing will be held Dec. 16 during the Chamber After Hours Christmas Party and streamed live on the chamber’s Facebook page. The winner does not need to be present.
For a full list of participating merchants, visit kearneychamber.org/holiday-giveaway/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.