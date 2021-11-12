KEARNEY — As the season of giving around the holidays kicks off, the Kearney Chamber of Commerce is celebrating local nonprofits with an online showcase. The showcase runs through the month of November on the chamber’s site, kearneychamber.org/non-profit-showcase.
“The virtual nonprofit showcase has been designed to highlight the extraordinary work of Kearney area not-for-profits and to provide an opportunity for all community members to learn more about the needs within these area organizations,” states the chamber’s website. “Our goal is to provide a space for our nonprofits to not only share information, but to also truly connect with those looking for ways to engage and get more involved.”
Charitable organizations featured include: Fulfillment House, aimed at enriching employment opportunities for adults with special needs; the Good Samaritan Center in Excelsior Springs, dedicated to preventing homelessness and hunger by providing people basic life needs and access to life skills; Kearney Community Foundation, which oversees Kearney Senior Center, the local Meals on Wheels Program and the Senior Taxi Service, which provides free transportation to seniors to and from the senior center; Kearney Enrichment Council, a nonprofit with a mission of improving the quality of life in Kearney; Kearney Food Pantry, which offers food assistance for those in need within school district boundaries; and Kearney Family Foundation, which provides food, toiletries and gifts to needy families during the winter holiday season.
Learn more about these and other featured not-for-profits by exploring the online showcase. In addition to the Kearney chamber, the Courier-Tribune will be highlighting worthwhile and reputable charitable organizations in Clay County throughout the holiday season. To learn more, pick up a copy of the paper each Thursday, Nov. 18 through Christmas, and/or visit mycouriertribune.com and search "Charitable Giving Today."
