KEARNEY — As the giving and holiday season is upon us, the Kearney Chamber of Commerce is celebrating local nonprofits with an online showcase. The showcase runs through Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, on the chamber’s site, kearneychamber.org/non-profit-showcase.
“The virtual nonprofit showcase has been designed to highlight the extraordinary work of Kearney area not-for-profits and to provide an opportunity for all community members to learn more about the needs within these area organizations,” states the chamber’s website. “Our goal is to provide a space for our nonprofits to not only share information, but to also truly connect with those looking for ways to engage and get more involved.”
Featured charities
Charitable organizations featured include: Fulfillment House, aimed at enriching employment opportunities for adults with special needs; the Good Samaritan Center in Excelsior Springs, dedicated to preventing homelessness and hunger by providing people basic life needs and access to life skills; Kearney Enrichment Council, which oversees Firehouse Community Center, the Shop With a Cop program, Kearney Senior Center and the local Meals on Wheels Program; Kearney Food Pantry, which offers food assistance for those in need within school district boundaries; and Kearney Family Foundation, which provides food, toiletries and gifts to needy families during the winter holiday season.
Service organizations like the Kearney Lions and Rotary clubs, Kearney Ministerial Alliance and Masonic Lodge as well as Kearney School District Education Foundation are also part of the showcase.
Chance to win chamber cash
Visiting the showcase also includes a chance to register to win $100 in chamber cash, which can be used to purchase items from chamber businesses in time for the holidays.
There is also a chance to vote for your favorite local charity. The charity receiving the most votes by Nov. 29 will win a $500 grant.
Signing up to volunteer
Also part of the showcase is a chance to sign up with local charities and organizations to volunteer. The online form on the site will allow visitors to give time at events and organizations such as Kearney's Magical Night Christmas event in downtown Kearney, Northland Therapeutic Riding Center, Fulfillment House, Kearney Family Foundation, Kearney Historic Museum, Mapping Solutions GIS, Rebuilding Together Kansas City, Kearney-Holt Community Action Now and Kearney Family Foundation.
Learn more about these and other featured not-for-profits by exploring the online showcase.
In addition to the Kearney chamber, the Courier-Tribune will be highlighting worthwhile and reputable charitable organizations in Clay County in the Dec. 1 print edition and online at MyCourierTribune.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.