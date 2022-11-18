Kearney nonprofit showcase

To learn about local charities that keep resources in the Kearney community, visit the Kearney Chamber of Commerce’s nonprofit showcase.

KEARNEY — As the giving and holiday season is upon us, the Kearney Chamber of Commerce is celebrating local nonprofits with an online showcase. The showcase runs through Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, on the chamber’s site, kearneychamber.org/non-profit-showcase.

“The virtual nonprofit showcase has been designed to highlight the extraordinary work of Kearney area not-for-profits and to provide an opportunity for all community members to learn more about the needs within these area organizations,” states the chamber’s website. “Our goal is to provide a space for our nonprofits to not only share information, but to also truly connect with those looking for ways to engage and get more involved.”

