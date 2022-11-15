Shop Local Kearney logo

KEARNEY — The 4th Annual Holiday Giveaway, an effort to encourage shopping local for the holidays at Kearney’s unique businesses, is underway with the Kearney Chamber of Commerce. The giveaway runs through Dec. 12 and culminates with a grand prize drawing Dec. 15.

“The 2022 campaign will give away a total of $3,500 split into 3 cash prizes of $2,000, $1,000 and $500. The grand prize drawing will be held Thursday, Dec. 15, at Bea’s Flowers & Gifts,” states a chamber release.

