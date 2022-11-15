KEARNEY — The 4th Annual Holiday Giveaway, an effort to encourage shopping local for the holidays at Kearney’s unique businesses, is underway with the Kearney Chamber of Commerce. The giveaway runs through Dec. 12 and culminates with a grand prize drawing Dec. 15.
“The 2022 campaign will give away a total of $3,500 split into 3 cash prizes of $2,000, $1,000 and $500. The grand prize drawing will be held Thursday, Dec. 15, at Bea’s Flowers & Gifts,” states a chamber release.
During the campaign this year, shoppers are encouraged to tag participating merchants’ social media pages and use the hashtag #ShopLocalKearney in their post. A ticket handed out from the participating merchant with the most Facebook tags as of the drawing date will be randomly selected to win $100 in Chamber Cash. Yard signs are posted at participating businesses.
To participate in the giveaway and win tickets for a chance to win prizes, shoppers can visit participating merchants. One ticket will be given to each potential customer entering a store (meaning no purchase is necessary) and another ticket will be given for every purchase. Government or school district purchases are not eligible and neither are participating business owners, employees and immediate family members.
“The winning ticket holder will have one business day to claim the money, in person, at Bea’s Flowers & Gifts. If not claimed, the second number will be drawn at 3 p.m. Dec. 16. The drawing dates will continue one per business day at 3 p.m. until a winner comes forward through December 23,” states the chamber release.
