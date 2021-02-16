KEARNEY — First United Methodist Church of Kearney is collecting winter clothing and other items for the Kansas City area homeless with Hope Faith Homeless Assistance Campus.
Items can be left in a bin at the church Wednesday through Friday, Feb. 17 to 19, at 1000 E. Missouri Highway 92. An in-person collection drive will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 20 and 21, at the church.
Items needed include: winter shoes, hand warmers, Chapstick, lotion, men and women’s belts and underwear, thick socks, hats, gloves, sweaters, scarves, jeans, sweatpants and other clothing items that can be layered. Please no coats.
Monetary donations are also be accepted online at hopefaith.org.
