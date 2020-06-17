KEARNEY — First Baptist Church of Kearney, located at 303 S. Grove St., is offering four worship times to help keep congregation sizes smaller and encourage social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The following is a breakdown of those Sunday service times:
• 8 a.m.: for high-risk groups including elderly, immuno-compromised and those with underlying health conditions:
• 9 a.m.: for those with last names beginning with letters A through G;
• 10 a.m.: for those with last names beginning with letters H through N; and
• 11 a.m.: for those with last names beginning with letters O through Z. This service is also live-streamed on YouTube and the church's Facebook page.
"We ask that families sit together with six feet between each family. We will not be shaking hands or having Sunday School small groups," states a church release.
For more information, visit www.kearneyfbc.com.
