Kearney couple offers marriage advice near Valentine’s Day

Humor is a big part of Jim and Lois' married life. The two enjoy laughing together.

 Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune

Jim and Lois Harmon share their favorite words to a successful marriage: being unified together in decisions. 

KEARNEY — For 64 years of marriage and at least one year prior, Lois and Jim Harmon have understood what it means to be friends as well as life partners. They tease, hold hands and navigate life together.

“The secret to longevity in marriage is to always, always work together,” Jim said. “Always talk together and be truthful. Anything we do, we do together, often holding hands.”

Kearney couple offers marriage advice near Valentine’s Day

Lois and Jim Harmon pose for a picture at their small wedding affair at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Excelsior Springs in 1959.
Kearney couple offers marriage advice near Valentine’s Day

Jim and Lois Harmon pose for a photo on their 50th anniversary.
Kearney couple offers marriage advice near Valentine’s Day

Jim and Lois Harmon still enjoy holding hands and snuggling close after more than six decades of marriage.

Southeast Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.