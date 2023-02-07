Kearney couple offers marriage advice near Valentine’s Day

KEARNEY — For 64 years of marriage and at least one year prior, Lois and Jim Harmon have understood what it means to be friends as well as life partners. They tease, hold hands and navigate life together.
“The secret to longevity in marriage is to always, always work together,” Jim said. “Always talk together and be truthful. Anything we do, we do together, often holding hands.”
Lois said she also believes it’s critical to never go behind the other’s back.
The two met on a blind date. Jim picked up Lois in front of the Pepsi Cola Bottling Company in Excelsior Springs. Jim had a friend who had seen Lois and suggested they try a date.
“I was working too many hours and a friend set us up,” Jim said.
The couple went to the movies.
“I kept thinking about how quiet she was and how we talked and Lois opened up a little. I took her home and wasn’t sure, but I couldn't get her out of my mind.”
Lois said she was quiet then, but definitely not anymore.
“Jim was good looking and I did want to see him again,” she said.
During visits to Lois’ family home, Jim would work on projects around the house including the family car. The two remember Lois’ father encouraging Jim to “please marry my daughter.”
The two dated for about a year, and on Jim’s 21st birthday, the couple married at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Excelsior Springs. Family was in attendance.
“It was a small wedding, but a big event doesn’t make a marriage,” Lois said.
The couple now has nine children: four sons and five daughters. There are now 26 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Jim spent his career in heavy construction and cranes. He also served in the U.S. Army for eight years, including time in Reserves.
“I can’t think of a better life. Lois and I are always together. She can keep an eye on me,” he said, chuckling.
If there is any bickering, the moment quickly dissolves into laughter, he explained.
During different milestones, the family has celebrated. On their 30th wedding anniversary, it was family and cake. On the 50th, the kids rented a barn and the family created a memory video that was played. The children made the food and the two remember a big crowd.
While there been a few trips, including a big one to the Bahamas, Jim has his eye set on their 70th anniversary. However, 65 might warrant a small trip, too, but no plans have been discussed.
The couple keeps busy, attending lunch at the Kearney Senior Center and playing cards. They also go bowling at Tiger Bowl in Excelsior Springs and enjoy going to Smithville Lake.
“We enjoy holding hands,” Lois said. “I love Jim’s sense of humor. We are truly fortunate that many of our kids are in the metro area and are happy.”
