Kearney custodian named exemplary service award winner

KEARNEY — At the 34th Annual Excellence in Education Banquet presented by the Northland Chamber of Commerce, during its virtual ceremony, the Exemplary Service Award went to Joseph Head, Custodian at Kearney School District's Dogwood Elementary.
Head was one of more than 90 nominees for this category.
