Kearney farmers market annual Christmas sale today

KEARNEY — The annual Kearney Farmers & Artisan Market annual Christmas craft sale continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Saturday, Nov. 7, at Firehouse Community Center, 106 S. Jefferson St. The sale began Friday, Nov. 6.
The sale includes five rooms of vendors selling artisan-crafted pieces including cutting boards and Christmas décor.
