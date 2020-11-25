KEARNEY — Due to COVID-19 and new related county restrictions, Kearney Firehouse Community Center, 106 S. Jefferson St., has shut down space rentals during the week and the weekends. This meets the limited gathering restrictions of no more than 10 people, according to a recent center Facebook post.
Those with rentals scheduled will receive an email from staff.
Currently, limited programming at the community center includes senior technology help, Spark Studios after-school club and 4-H activities.
For questions, call 635-0566.
