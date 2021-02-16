Kearney Firehouse gains shuttle bus

KEARNEY — There’s a 14-passenger shuttle bus sitting in front of Kearney Firehouse Community Center. For Executive Director Kurt Hamilton, the shuttle was initially part of the nonprofit’s strategic planning.
“We were looking at transportation needs for our youth programs and for our senior citizens,” he said. “Sooner rather than later, I want to see the bus taking seniors for those essential appointments and to the grocery store. I can also see it as a means of transportation to the local food pantry.”
The first installment of funding for the effort came from a $20,000 grant from Clay County Senior Services in August. Hamilton said it was presented as a matching grant so the center started raising funds.
“Then the city of Kearney matched the funds,” he said. “Within four months we had fulfilled one of our goals.”
The funds from the city came from CARES Act funds, said Jim Eldridge, the city administrator who also serves on the Kearney Enrichment Council, which oversees the Firehouse.
“We have been missing senior transportation in this city,” Eldridge said. “The shuttle bus will be able to take seniors to vaccination sites in the near future. The timing all worked out to achieve their goals. We are so glad that Clay County Senior Services provided that first grant. Our enrichment council has been attempting to reach out and help seniors.”
Initially, Mayor Randy Pogue also brought forth the idea to help out the enrichment council with Eldridge’s support.
“Randy made a few suggestions about possible projects or efforts for those funds,” said Alderman Gerri Spencer. “There were some discussions and the Board of Aldermen all wished we had even more money. The shuttle bus will be a very versatile piece for the community. It’s a ray of sunshine in this cloudy time.”
Eldridge said the needs are apparent as Kearney lacks public transportation, adding the city doesn’t get taxi cabs and there are few Uber opportunities.
“It has been long-time recognized need, especially as we are seeing more seniors are aging in place,” he said. “The shuttle bus may give some folks the confidence in the community.”
Hamilton said there are 14 elementary students that participate in after-school activities at the Firehouse. They come from Southview and Hawthorne and could also utilize the bus.
“I know how to drive it,” Hamilton said. “I imagine I will add this to my role as well. I’m also looking for some volunteers that will be part of a driving team to help out.”
Other projects & pandemic response
The bus acquisition has spurred more discussion on future projects, including capacity at the Kearney Firehouse Center.
“That’s a big discussion,” Hamilton said. “We are also hopeful that seniors, who have been hit hard because of the pandemic, especially those who have not seen friends and family, will find this a safe alternative.”
The past year allowed for Hamilton and his team to get creative, something that will likely continue as community needs arise.
“I believe we are aiming not to turn away when adversity is at the doorstep,” he said. “We have adapted new programs. We were creating STEM kits all last summer."
STEM kits are science and technology-based arts and craft projects that children could do at home. Hamilton and volunteers offered the kits free to the community via drive-up outside the center at 106 S. Jefferson St.
"It ended up being 100 kits a week for six weeks," said Hamilton. "It met some major needs.”
