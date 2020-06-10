Kearney Firehouse summer events return

KEARNEY — After months with no families allowed in the facility due to COVID-19 safety restrictions in place, family events at and hosted by Firehouse Community Center are returning. Movie in the Park is one of the events returning this month, albeit with a twist.
Due to limits on large gatherings in place by Clay County Public Health Center, rather than host a regular summer movie night in Kearney’s Lions Park of Jefferson Street with vendors, games and families on blankets and lawn chairs in close quarters to one another, the Firehouse will host drive-in movie nights starting Saturday, June 27, near Kearney Amphitheater in Jesse James Park, located north of downtown off Missouri Highway 33.
The first screening at these free events will be the live-action version of “Aladdin.” Movie nights will be held each month on a Saturday through August with films screened at dusk.
Other drive-in movie night options are July 25 and Aug. 29.
In addition to movie nights, Summer Pass, a weeklong summer camp for children in grade levels two through five, will be held in July.
The summer program will feature two sessions, one from July 6 to 10 and the other from July 27 to 31. Both sessions will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day with each day’s programming featuring a different theme. Themes will be: Around the World, Mystery, Red Carpet, Olympics and Underwater.
In addition to movie nights and Summer Pass, the Kearney Enrichment Council and Firehouse Community Center continue to offer the weekly Kearney Farmers & Artisan Market each Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon.
The market runs through the fall in the Kearney School District Administration Building parking lot, located at the corners of Missouri Highways 33 and 92.
For registration and pricing details for Summer Pass or more information on the free family movie nights or farmers market, visit
https://www.kearneyfirehouse.org or call 635-0566.
More details on the return of community center programming in Kearney will be published in a future edition of the Courier-Tribune.
