KEARNEY — According to Smart Asset financial tech company, Clay County is ranked the 9th most generous county in the state. For several businesses in Kearney and Holt, they may take exception to that lower ranking and bump it on up to the top with their actions this Thanksgiving.
D’Creamery, Fat Boyz, Betty’s Place and Slivinski’s are stepping up to make sure that 50 seniors restricted to their homes due to lack of transportation or health reasons have a traditional Thanksgiving meal.
Betty Garton at Betty’s Place in Holt is making desserts. Debbie Hoffman at Fat Boyz is cooking half the amount of turkey and making the dressing and green bean casserole. D’Creamery is cooking the half of the amount of turkey needed and making mashed potatoes and gravy as well as sweet potato casserole. Doug Slivinski of Slivinski’s Bakery is donating the rolls. CVS of Kearney is donating bread, bottled water and napkins.
Community volunteer Carol Dixon and Mindy Boyd of Shelter Insurance have located recipients through their work with Firehouse Community Center. Dixon and Boyd have also coordinated all of the volunteers who will make visits and deliver free meals with zero contact for seniors’ safety.
D’Creamery owner Lisa Hoffman said Boyd and she started talking one day about the need in the community.
“We brought some people together and had a couple of meetings,” she said. “We are all going to be cooking on Thanksgiving morning. Those of us with restaurants have the setup to prepare the meals safely.”
Word started to spread among residents and other businesses who offered funds to help with purchases. Then volunteers to drive the meals around came about easily, she said.
“We are trying to make those traditional dishes,” Hoffman said. “Think about how crazy times are right now. It’s good to give them something comforting.”
Restaurant owners are trained in proper food preparation and sanitation for COVID-19. They are preparing the food and only accepting monetary donations and help with delivery.
Boyd and her mother Dixon have seen many of the needs firsthand. They delivered Christmas gifts to 38 shut-ins last year. Dixon is handling the delivery coordination.
“They can’t get to the resources in the community,” Boyd said. “We had to cap this first effort at 50. We started getting more requests, so hopefully that growing list can be fulfilled at Christmas.”
As Christmas approaches more help and awareness of needs and the gap in services for seniors are needed, said Hoffman.
“Many people are unaware of the number of underserved seniors due to no family, lack of transportation and disability. We want to be able to serve more, but have had to turn away a lot of requests this time. We are all considering starting a nonprofit to pick up where the other nonprofits leave off,” she said.
Boyd said Kearney always steps up. She praises the Kearney Family Foundation and the Kearney Food Pantry.
“Unfortunately, there is a gap,” she said, “and we will help fill the gap.”
