Kearney-Holt CAN is a coalition of members concerned about the impact of substance use and suicide on youth in Kearney and Holt. They bring together a diverse group of individuals who share a common desire to prevent risky behaviors.
Anyone who would like to join the group's monthly meetings can. Meetings will start again at 4 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Kearney branch of Mid-Continent Library off Platte-Clay Way. For more details, call or text Marlo Howard at 215-7858.
