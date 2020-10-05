One of the Kearney homes is has been constructed by Syler Construction, Inc. The $335,000 home can be found at 2106 Greenfield Point. The home has four bedrooms and three baths. The villa features a zero entry garage, covered back deck, hardwood in kitchen, entry and breakfast area, tile in laundry and bathrooms, and granite in kitchen. The finished basement includes two of the bedrooms, a Jack and Jill bathroom, rec room and wet bar. Maintenance provided includes lawn care with snow removal, and the exterior home maintenance except for the roof and gutters.

